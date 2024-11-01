China's Shenzhou-18 astronauts complete handover, returning to Earth on Monday

The crew of China's Shenzhou-18 spacecraft held a handover ceremony with the Shenzhou-19 crew and transferred the keys of the country's space station to the latter on Friday.

The Shenzhou-18 crew has now completed all planned tasks. The three astronauts will take the Shenzhou-18 spacecraft and return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on November 4, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

At present, the landing site and all participating systems are making final preparations to welcome the trio back.