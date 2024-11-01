News / Nation

Xi, UAE president exchange congratulations over 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday exchanged congratulatory messages over the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China and the UAE are good friends who trust each other and good partners for win-win cooperation, Xi said.

Over the past 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-UAE relations have maintained sound and steady development, with strengthened political mutual trust, deepening synergy of development strategies, fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, close people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and sound communication and coordination in regional and international affairs, he added.

Xi recalled that during Mohamed's state visit to China in May, the two heads of state reached an important consensus, which has charted the course for developing China-UAE relations in the next stage.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-UAE relations and stands ready to work with Mohamed to take the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic ties as a new starting point to push the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, so as to make a greater contribution to regional and world peace and stability while delivering more benefits to the two peoples.

