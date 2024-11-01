Detention of TPP Chairman Ko Wen-je extended
The Taipei District Court on Friday extended the detention of Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je and held him incommunicado for two more months.
Ko has been detained since September 5 on suspicion of involvement in corruption related to a real estate project during his tenure as mayor of Taipei.
The Taipei District Prosecutors Office filed the petition for extending Ko's detention on October 25.
