3 killed, 4 trapped in east China iron ore mine accident

Three people were killed and four others remain trapped after a roof-caving accident at an iron ore mine in east China's Shandong Province on Saturday, local authorities said.

Seven miners were trapped when the accident occurred at around 3:20pm at the mine in Lanling County in the city of Linyi, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

As of 9pm, the bodies of three miners had been recovered. The other four miners are still being trapped. Rescue work is ongoing.