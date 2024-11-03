China's Zhangjiajie scenic area hosts inaugural BMX Open

60 riders competed in the inaugural BMX Open, which took place in the Wulingyuan scenic area of Zhangjiajie, situated in central China's Hunan Province, over the weekend.

Among the 60 competitors, the youngest rider was only five years old, while the oldest was 37. Riders can compete in three categories. The adult category had a 60-second time limit, while junior categories were given 45 seconds. Riders started from an 8-meter-high platform, tackling a 400-meter track lined with steep slopes and slanted turns. Referees scored each round based on difficulty, style and jump height.

"Although I didn't finish good in the competition, racing in Zhangjiajie was an incredible experience. The scenery here is breathtaking," said Ramil Zalialiev from Russia.

Organizers highlighted the rapid growth of freestyle BMX in China, especially after Chinese rider Deng Yawen had secured a historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Her success has sparked unprecedented enthusiasm for BMX nationwide, inspiring a new generation of riders and fans.

The tournament successfully combined the natural beauty of Zhangjiajie with the thrilling, fast-paced world of BMX, promising an exciting future for the sport in China.