Over 12,000 runners compete at 2024 Zhangjiajie Marathon

The 2024 Zhangjiajie Marathon kicked off on Sunday with over 12,000 runners taking to the scenic course in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province.

Kenya's Onyancha George Nyamori won the men's event with a time of 2:22:37, while China's Ye Rui claimed the women's title in 2:52:46.

The men's and women's half marathon titles went to China's Sun Zongyang and Xiong Sisi, respectively.