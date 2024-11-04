Trend of adhering to one-China principle unstoppable: spokesperson

China is ready to open a new chapter in its relations with countries that have not established diplomatic relations, including Palau, on the basis of the one-China principle, a spokesperson said on Monday, stressing that the trend of adhering to one-China principle is unstoppable.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to respond to Palau president's comments on China.

According to reports, Palau's incumbent President Surangel Whipps, who is also a candidate for the general election, claims that China has been ratcheting up pressure and asked him to sever the country's "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan. Another candidate Tommy Esang Remengesau Jr. denied analysis and comments labeling him as pro-China.

Mao said that around the world, 183 countries have already established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle, noting that the prevailing historical trend of endorsing the one-China principle is unstoppable.

Only a very small number of countries in the world, including Palau, still maintain the so-called "diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan region, Mao said, adding that such practice not only goes against the interests of these countries and their people and against UNGA Resolution 2758, but also violates China's sovereignty, and thus needs to be corrected.

"China urges these countries to fulfill their obligations under international law, stand on the right side of history and make right decisions that truly serve their fundamental and long-term interests at an early date," said the spokesperson.

Mao quoted a Chinese idiom, "those who suit their actions to the times are wise." She said it will be welcome for China to see people with vision in these countries to recognize the prevailing trend of history and the times and respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and choose to stand on the right side of international fairness and justice at an early date.

"It's never too late to make new friends. China stands ready to open up new chapters for relations with these countries on the basis of the one-China principle," Mao said.