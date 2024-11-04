Senior official in Chongqing under probe

Lu Kehua, secretary of the commission for political and legal affairs in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, is currently under investigation by the country's top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws.

Lu, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Monday.