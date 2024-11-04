﻿
China appeals to WTO over EU's final ruling of countervailing measures on Chinese EVs: commerce ministry

China on Monday appealed to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the EU's final ruling of countervailing measures on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), according to China's commerce ministry.

China firmly opposes the final measures of the EU to impose high countervailing duties on Chinese-made EVs, despite a barrage of objections raised by relevant parties, including the governments of EU member states, the industry and the public, said a ministry spokesperson.

To safeguard the development interests of the EV industry and global cooperation on green transformation, China decided to make the appeal to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, the spokesperson said.

