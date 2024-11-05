J-35A fighter jet to debut at Airshow China
New equipment, including the J-35A fighter jet, will make their debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, China's Air Force announced on Tuesday.
The exhibition is scheduled to be held between November 12-17 in the port city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.
