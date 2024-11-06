Former vice mayor of Beijing arrested on suspicion of bribe-taking, dereliction of duty
Gao Peng, former vice mayor of Beijing, has been arrested on suspicion of bribe-taking and dereliction of duty, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Wednesday.
The case was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.
Further investigation into this case is still underway.
