China announces winners of top national journalism awards

The All-China Journalists Association on Thursday announced the winners of the 34th China Journalism Award and the 18th Changjiang Taofen Award, the two most prestigious journalism prizes in China.

A total of 373 news entries by media outlets nationwide won this year's China Journalism Award, while 20 people won the Changjiang Taofen Award.

The announcement was issued ahead of Journalists' Day in China – which falls on November 8 this year.