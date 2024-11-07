Xi congratulates Trump on his election as US president
11:36 UTC+8, 2024-11-07 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his election as president of the United States。
11:36 UTC+8, 2024-11-07 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his election as president of the United States, urging the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era.
Xi called for the two countries to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports