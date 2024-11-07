News / Nation

China willing to promote sound, sustainable economic ties with US

China is willing to strengthen communication, expand cooperation and resolve differences with the United States.
China is willing to strengthen communication, expand cooperation and resolve differences with the United States for stable, sound and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, a spokesperson with the commerce ministry said Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question regarding the possibility of the United States' continuous imposition of additional tariffs on China as well as the US restrictions on China's high-tech sector.

Under the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is willing to work with the United States and bring greater benefits to both countries and the rest of the world, He said.

