China's ex-vice justice minister arrested on suspicion of bribe-taking
10:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-07 0
Liu Zhiqiang, former vice minister of justice, has been arrested on suspicion of bribe-taking, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Thursday.
10:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-07 0
Liu Zhiqiang, former vice minister of justice, has been arrested on suspicion of bribe-taking, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Thursday.
The case was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.
Further investigation into this case is still underway.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports