China's homegrown C919 aircraft makes debut in Macao SAR

Air China's B-919Y aircraft completed a flight to the Macau Special Administrative Region on Thursday, marking the first visit of China's homegrown C919 jetliner to Macau, as well as the inaugural flight since the delivery of the B-919Y aircraft.

The aircraft, slowly taxing through the symbolic water salute, was invited to the 13th Macau Business Aviation Exhibition and will be stationed at a designated area of Macau International Airport from Friday to Sunday for display. During this period, Macau residents and visitors will have a chance to see it up close.

Among the guests welcoming the aircraft at the airport were the SAR chief executive's representative and the secretary for transport and public works, Raimundo Arrais do Rosario, and the president of Macau's civil aviation authority, Pun Wa Kin, who presented flowers to the crew and staff to congratulate them on the flight.

"This is the first time the C919 has flown the Macau route, and I'm especially proud to bring this homegrown aircraft to the people here," said Hao Xin, deputy head of the Air China C919 flight team.

"Since we received our first C919 aircraft on August 29 this year, it has successfully operated on the Beijing-Shanghai and Beijing-Hangzhou routes and will soon expand to include routes such as Beijing-Wuhan," he added.

