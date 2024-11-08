China passes first energy law, to take effect Jan. 1

Chinese lawmakers on Friday passed the country's first energy law, which will take effect on January 1, 2025.

The law, adopted at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, consists of nine chapters, including contents concerning energy planning, energy development and utilization, the energy market system, energy reserves and emergency response, energy technology innovation, supervision and management and legal responsibilities.

Formulated in accordance with the Constitution, the law is designed to boost high-quality energy development, ensure national energy security, promote green and low-carbon transition and sustainable development, facilitate active yet prudent efforts to achieve carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, and meet the needs of building a modern socialist country in all respects.