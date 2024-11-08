Former vice president of China Construction Bank under probe
Zhang Gengsheng, former vice president of China Construction Bank, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, according to China's top anti-graft authority on Friday.
Zhang is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
