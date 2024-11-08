News / Nation

China's rover Zhurong helps find water-related features on Mars

A research paper recently published in the international journal Scientific Reports indicated that China's Mars rover Zhurong has identified water-related features on the surface of the Utopia Planitia region on Mars.

The lead authors of the paper included Wu Bo, a professor from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and Dong Jie, a member of the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering, China Academy of Space Technology.

According to the paper, Zhurong successfully landed in southern Utopia Planitia on Mars in May 2021. Previous research suggested a Hesperian ocean may have existed in the northern lowland on Mars. Recent research observed water-related features at the Zhurong landing site from in situ data.

In the study, researchers conducted a comprehensive geomorphological analysis of the landing area using remote sensing data, supplemented by in situ observations, and unveiled features consistent with the existence of a nearshore zone in southern Utopia.

The paper pointed out that different types of water-related geomorphological features were separated by specific topographic contours, suggesting different types of marine environments. It concluded that the Utopia Planitia region on Mars exhibits water-related features on its surface.

