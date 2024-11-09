News / Nation

China's J-15D, J-15T fighter jets to debut at air show

China's navy on Saturday announced that its J-15D and J-15T fighter jets will make a debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.
China's navy on Saturday announced that its J-15D and J-15T fighter jets will make a debut at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China.

These fighter jets are expected to engage in aerobatic displays during the event, which is scheduled from Nov. 12 to 17 in the port city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The navy will also arrange displays of air assault operations by the Z-20J shipborne helicopter and Z-8C transport helicopter, carrying naval marine units and related equipment. This marks the inaugural appearance of the navy marine corps at the air show.

Additionally, the navy will exhibit the Z-9F shipborne anti-submarine helicopter and Y-8 anti-submarine patrol aircraft, as well as several shipborne weapon systems and maritime rescue and survival equipment, most of which are being publicly unveiled for the first time, according to the navy equipment department.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
