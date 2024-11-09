Night bike rides put spoke in traffic flow wheel

On a quiet evening, would you grab a shared bike, gather a few friends, and cycle 50 kilometers on a cross-city night ride?

Recently, a group of university students in China did just that. They started in Zhengzhou, Henan, and rode east along Zhengkai Avenue, covering over 50 kilometers in about five hours to reach downtown Kaifeng.

According to reports from Kaifeng's urban management authorities, around 17,000 students have participated in this late-night cycling event, which has been dubbed "Youth."

However, what began as an exciting adventure has also led to a series of problems.

Residents in both Zhengzhou and Kaifeng have reported issues such as bikes being improperly parked and a shortage of available bikes, making daily commuting difficult.

Additionally, with large numbers of students riding together, the influx of cyclists has caused traffic disruptions, particularly as some groups block lanes or ride side by side.

In response to the growing popularity, both Zhengzhou and Kaifeng's traffic police announced temporary measures. From 4pm on November 9 to noon on November 10, the non-motorized lanes along Zhengkai Avenue in Zhengzhou will be closed to bike riders.

Meanwhile, the three major bike-sharing platforms–Hellobike, DiDi Bike, and Mobike–have issued a warning that bikes will be locked if ridden outside of designated zones.

The "Youth" night bike rides were inspired by a group of university students from Zhengzhou who, back in June, decided to cycle to Kaifeng just to try the city's famous soup dumplings.

The spontaneous ride quickly gained popularity, especially after their story spread on social media. In fact, it became such a sensation that a hashtag, "Youth has no price, Night Ride to Kaifeng has it," went viral.

The rides typically start in the early hours of the morning, with students cycling for several hours to reach Kaifeng, about 50 kilometers away. The cost for each rider is around 16.5 yuan (US$2).

The trend is not just about the ride – it's also a chance for students to relieve stress.

Li Yue, a senior at a university in Zhengzhou, shared with ThePaper.cn that she felt overwhelmed with job hunting and the pressure of her peers preparing for exams.

"This might be the last time I can 'go crazy,'" she said. "I want to leave something behind for my youth."

Others joined simply for the fun of it.

"I thought it would be fun, no deeper reason," said Zou Yuan, a student at Hebi Vocational and Technical College told China National Radio.

Initially, the night rides were met with support.

Several attractions in Kaifeng offered free entry to students and extended their hours to accommodate the riders.

The city also set up bike-sharing hubs at the destination and coordinated with the police to ensure safety.