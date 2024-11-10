News / Nation

China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Yinxing

Chinese authorities have stepped up precautionary measures against Typhoon Yinxing, with heavy rainfall forecast in south China's Hainan Province.
Chinese authorities have stepped up precautionary measures against Typhoon Yinxing, with heavy rainfall forecast in south China's Hainan Province.

The Ministry of Water Resources has been closely monitoring the path of the typhoon, holding special consultation meetings and sent a work team to provide on-site assistance and guidance for flood-control efforts in Hainan.

Due to Typhoon Yinxing, moderate to heavy rain is expected to hit the central and southeastern parts of Hainan in the next two days. The Wanquan River and the Changhua River will experience a slight rise in water levels, according to the ministry.

Local authorities are making efforts to organize the investigation of potential safety hazards in water conservancy projects, implement flood control measures, and make preparations for the use of key reservoirs for flood control.

As of 10 am Sunday, the center of Yinxing was about 245 km northeast of Hainan's city of Sansha. It was forecast to move southwestward at a speed of 5 to 10 km per hour.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
