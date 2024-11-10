﻿
China-Canada direct flights resume and expand starting November 10

  08:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0
Direct flights between China and Canada will resume and expand from November 10, connecting four Chinese cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou — with Toronto and Vancouver, reported China Central Television today.

The first route to resume will be the Hainan Airlines flight from Toronto to Beijing, beginning on November 10, with weekly flights scheduled every Sunday. Additionally, Air Canada will operate seven round-trip flights per week between Vancouver and Shanghai starting on the same date.

China's major airlines, including Air China, China Southern Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines, are also scheduled to expand and resume direct flights to Canada in the coming weeks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
