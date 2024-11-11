News / Nation

China, US hold cooperation conference on combating online infringing goods

Xinhua
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0
Chinese and US officials have met in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss cooperation in tackling online sales of infringing goods.
Xinhua
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0

Chinese and US officials have met in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, to discuss cooperation in tackling online sales of infringing goods, China's top market regulator said on Monday.

The conference, jointly organized by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), brought together over 200 representatives from law enforcement and judicial departments, industry associations, brand owners and e-commerce platforms from both countries, SAMR said in an online statement.

The meeting followed a memorandum of understanding on intellectual property (IP) cooperation signed between SAMR and USPTO in Beijing this April.

Discussions covered topics including IP policies and regulations, administrative enforcement practices, cooperation between e-commerce platforms and rights holders, and US law enforcement experiences.

China has been stepping up IP protection amid efforts to create a more attractive environment for foreign investment and trade and pursue higher-level opening-up.

In August last year, SAMR issued guidelines emphasizing equal IP protection for domestic and foreign companies. This April, it launched a two-year special enforcement campaign on IP protection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     