﻿
News / Nation

Beijing plans to expand scale of medical device industry

Xinhua
  17:49 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0
The Beijing municipal government has published an action plan for expanding the city's medical device industry to an overall scale of 50 billion yuan by 2026.
Xinhua
  17:49 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0

The Beijing municipal government has published an action plan for expanding the city's medical device industry to an overall scale of 50 billion yuan (about 7 billion US dollars) by 2026.

According to the plan, jointly developed by the city's bureau of economy and information technology, and health commission, the Chinese capital will build industrial clusters that feature high-end medical equipment, high-value medical consumables, and efficient diagnostic products from 2024 to 2026.

High-end medical equipment such as digital subtraction angiography X-ray machine, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system, and electromagnetic navigation system for tumor radiotherapy, high-value medical consumables such as implantable cardiac pacemaker, and artificial intelligence medical devices have been highlighted in the action plan as key development targets.

The cooperation mechanism of several core departments and leading industrial zones in Beijing will be strengthened to accelerate the application of innovative products in hospitals, according to the action plan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     