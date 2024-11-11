Longest "Double 11" shopping spree unleashes China's surge of consumer vitality

China's annual "Double 11" shopping festival kicked off especially early this year. When celebrated in the first years after its creation in 2009, it was a frenzied orgy of consumption — buyers anxiously clicked the checkout button, and online retailers cheered for astronomical sales figures at the exact moment when the clock struck 00:00 on November 11. Over time, the festival has been extended, especially this year, when e-commerce platforms rolled out their respective "Double 11" programs significantly earlier. Douyin, for example, started a preliminary sales campaign on October 8. Taobao and Tmall, under China's e-commerce giant Alibaba who created the festival, started on the 14th — 10 days earlier than last year. That makes this year's Double Eleven the longest ever. A heady, instant extravaganza has evolved into a month-long affair. With each edition over the past years, the annual shopping spree changed in various ways. However, one constant is that it remains an optimal source of insights into the country's vibrant online consumption dynamics.

Newer and greener: a trade-in magic In the early stages of this year's "Double 11" shopping fiesta, Mr. Liu, a Gen-Z Hangzhou resident in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, purchased a Xiaomi TV he had long had his eye on. "It would have cost 4,599 yuan (about 640 US dollars). But I only paid 2,799 yuan, with Tmall's "Double 11" discount and the 699 yuan trade-in subsidy from the government," he said. "It's a real bargain." This year, China has been promoting large-scale equipment upgrades and trade-in programs for consumer goods, aiming to boost domestic demand and support continuous economic growth. As of early November, the trade-in programs had seen over 30 million consumers participating and brought more than 400 billion yuan in sales, according to the country's Ministry of Commerce. During the ongoing "Double 11" shopping festival, the state's trade-in subsidy has been added to the festival discounts provided by e-commerce platforms for the first time, creating combined offers that drive consumption. "As the trade-in policy provides more subsidy to energy-efficient products, it effectively pushes forward the replacement of energy-consuming equipment," said Wang Kui, a manager with the trade-in program at Taobao and Tmall Group. "A 'green consumption' is now becoming mainstream." Statistics show over 92 percent of home appliances sold on Tmall have been the most energy-efficient during this year's "Double 11." The trade-in policy reduces pollution and boosts resource reuse, helping to build a greener, low-carbon society, said Hong Yong, an associate researcher with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Improved experience for all The "Double 11" shopping spree has long passed the phase when it is all about the thrill of a midnight shopping rush. This year's extended shopping festival is being enjoyed as a quality experience by shoppers, shippers and sellers alike. Ms. Chen, a dog owner based in Beijing, said she had a better online shopping experience in the prolonged "Double 11." "I can still remember a few years ago when I had to load up merchandise several days in advance and check out at 00:00 sharp. That gave me anxiety," she said. "Now I have time to make more rational purchasing and make purchases at different stages throughout the month." Shippers are allowed to take their time, too. In a month-long time period, they face several smaller delivery peaks instead of one delivery boom they found themselves struggling to cope with. An extended shopping festival helps alleviate a backlog in logistics storehouses, said Tan Meng, a manager working at a delivery service point in Hangzhou, adding that while parcels increase this year, the logistics is smoother and more organized. With the buildout of AI, online retailers view this year as the start of applying this cutting-edge technology to their business. Graphic design, virtual presentations, and customer services based on AI made their job easier and faster and helped reduce costs. "With Taobao's AI tools to generate scenes, I no longer need to tote the products around in photo studios," said a lighting products retailer in Guangdong, talking about product photography. "Using the AI software costs only one tenth of renting a studio." About 80 percent of the retailers on Taobao and Tmall now use the platform's AI functions, according to the group. Among them are individual sellers, major brands such as the Denmark footwear brand ECCO, French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif, Japanese retail company MUJI, and the skincare brand NIVEA.