Xi urges all-out efforts to treat injured in car ramming case
19:05 UTC+8, 2024-11-12 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in a car ramming case on Monday in Zhuhai City in south China's Guangdong Province.
Xi also demanded punishing the perpetrator in accordance with the law.
Up to now, the case has led to the death of 35 people, with 43 severely injured.
