﻿
News / Nation

China's manned airship receives new orders, ready for commercial operations

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
China's independently-developed AS700 civil manned airship has secured 10 more purchase orders, ready for commercial operations.
Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0

China's independently-developed AS700 civil manned airship has secured 10 more purchase orders, ready for commercial operations, according to its developer - the Aviation Industry Corporation of China on Tuesday.

The total number of booked orders for AS700 has reached 23, said the aircraft maker at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, in the port city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, south China.

The airships are priced at 24.99 million yuan (US$3.47 million) each.

The signing ceremony on Tuesday also witnessed the signing of 164 intended orders for the aircraft.

A type of single-capsule manned airship, AS700 boasts a maximum flight range of 700 km and endurance of 10 hours. Its designed maximum speed is 100 km per hour, and it can carry up to 10 people, including a pilot.

The first AS700 airship was delivered in September this year. As a new type of low-altitude aviation equipment, the China-made manned airship will play a crucial role in the low-altitude economy in China, the AVIC said.

According to the developer, passengers aboard the AS700 can enjoy aerial views through the large panoramic side windows. With its moderate speed, the airship will provide tourists with a flight experience similar to "floating on clouds."

The development team envisages low-altitude sightseeing tourism to be their main focus going forward, with ample potential to expand into other areas such as aerial advertising, urban security, aviation exploration and emergency rescue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     