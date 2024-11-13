﻿
News / Nation

3 child rapists executed in China

Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2024-11-13       0
Three convicted child sex offenders were executed in China on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the Supreme People's Court, the country's highest court.
Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2024-11-13       0

Three convicted child sex offenders were executed in China on Wednesday, according to an official statement from the Supreme People's Court, the country's highest court.

The sentencing and execution of the three criminals, all of whom were found to be rapists who targeted girls under the age of 14, have demonstrated China's zero tolerance of child sex abuse and are expected to serve as a further deterrent for child sex offenders, the court said.

One of the three men executed, a primary school teacher with the surname Guo, was found guilty of raping six female students over 100 times between 2013 and 2019. All of the victims were under the age of 14 when they were first abused by Guo.

The second man executed, a laborer surnamed Shang, was found to have sexually abused eight girls through the use of deceit or force between 2011 and 2020. He had met his victims in various public locations, including parks, buses and kindergarten gates. He was also found to have coerced several of his victims into continued sexual relationships by threatening to reveal indecent images of them, the statement said.

The third man executed, a village shopkeeper surnamed Gong, was found guilty of coercing a girl in his village into sexual acts for almost five consecutive years, beginning in 2015, at which time the victim was under the age of 12. In 2020, after multiple instances of sexual abuse by Gong and other offenders, the victim took her own life at the age of 16, according to the statement.

The top court stressed that China's people's courts will hand down sentences decisively for child sex abuse crimes that warrant the death penalty.

It noted that most offenders of child sex abuse cases have been found to be family members, teachers or neighbors of victims, or to have met their victims online. Perpetrators of child sex crimes often target minors with a low ability to protect themselves and inadequate family supervision – especially rural children whose parents have moved away for work, and children with intellectual disabilities.

According to China's Criminal Law, any person who engages in sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 14 will be deemed to have committed rape and will be handed a heavier punishment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     