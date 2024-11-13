﻿
News / Nation

China prepares to launch Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2024-11-13       0
The Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft and Long March-7 Y9 carrier rocket combination was vertically transferred to the launch site on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2024-11-13       0

The Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft and Long March-7 Y9 carrier rocket combination was vertically transferred to the launch site on Wednesday.

The cargo spacecraft will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in China's southern island province of Hainan are all in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the agency said.

The supplies aboard the spacecraft are primarily intended to support the Shenzhou-19 and Shenzhou-20 crews, and include gift packages for major Chinese holidays such as Spring Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival and Dragon Boat Festival. Personalized birthday packages have also been prepared for each astronaut who will celebrate a birthday in space.

The spacecraft will carry various equipment and materials to be used for space science experiments. For the first time, a brick made of synthetic lunar soil will be brought aboard the space station and subject to an exposure experiment to test whether it could be used to construct buildings on the moon. It is expected that the lunar soil brick will be returned to Earth by the end of next year, following the experiment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     