Chinese police enhance prevention measures against extreme cases

Xinhua
  11:11 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Chinese police have stepped up efforts to patrol public areas and deal with social conflicts and disputes, in a bid to prevent the occurrence of extreme cases.
Imaginechina

Police officers are on patrol in Bozhou, Anhui Province, on July 2, 2024.

Chinese police have stepped up efforts to patrol public areas and deal with social conflicts and disputes, in a bid to prevent the occurrence of extreme cases.

The Ministry of Public Security held a meeting on Wednesday, urging efforts to prevent relevant cases at the source.

The call came after a serious car ramming incident killed dozens in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday.

The ministry required swift investigation of the case to find out the facts, comprehensive collection of evidence, and severe punishment for the criminal in accordance with law.

It also asked the police authorities to work with other relevant departments to ensure the proper treatment of the injured and appropriate handling of follow-up affairs.

The ministry called for efforts to further enhance patrols and monitoring of densely populated areas and other key locations to effectively deter potential crimes and deal with violations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
