China supports foreign pharma firms' long-term operation

China has highlighted its commitment to encouraging the long-term operation and development of foreign-funded pharmaceutical companies in the country.

This includes bolstering their research and development capabilities and localized production of high-end products, according to a statement released after a meeting hosted by the National Health Commission earlier this week.

The event, aimed to enhance government-industry communication and refine policies to support the pharmaceutical sector, brought together representatives from a diverse array of pharmaceutical companies, including state-owned and private enterprises, foreign-invested firms, and traditional Chinese medicine producers.

The meeting also underscored the importance of helping domestic pharmaceutical companies expand their global footprint, encouraging international exchange and cooperation for mutual benefit.