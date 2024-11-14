﻿
China supports foreign pharma firms' long-term operation

China has highlighted its commitment to encouraging the long-term operation and development of foreign-funded pharmaceutical companies in the country.
This includes bolstering their research and development capabilities and localized production of high-end products, according to a statement released after a meeting hosted by the National Health Commission earlier this week.

The event, aimed to enhance government-industry communication and refine policies to support the pharmaceutical sector, brought together representatives from a diverse array of pharmaceutical companies, including state-owned and private enterprises, foreign-invested firms, and traditional Chinese medicine producers.

The meeting also underscored the importance of helping domestic pharmaceutical companies expand their global footprint, encouraging international exchange and cooperation for mutual benefit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
