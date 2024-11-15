China launches Tianzhou-8 cargo craft to send space station supplies
23:32 UTC+8, 2024-11-15 0
China launched the cargo craft Tianzhou-8 from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Friday night to deliver supplies for its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
