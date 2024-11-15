China Coast Guard monitors latest Philippine resupply activity at Ren'ai Jiao
With China's approval, the Philippines resupplied an illegally grounded military ship with living necessities at China's Ren'ai Jiao in the South China Sea via a civilian vessel on Thursday, the China Coast Guard (CCG) announced Friday.
The CCG conducted verification and maintained oversight throughout the process, said Liu Dejun, a CCG spokesperson, in a statement.
