China to adjust or cancel export tax rebates for various products

China announced on Friday that it will change export tax rebates for a range of products, effective from December 1.

The announcement, jointly issued by the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration, said that export tax rebates for aluminum, copper, and chemically modified animal, plant, or microbial oils and fats will be canceled.

Meanwhile, the export tax rebate rate for some refined oil products, photovoltaic products, batteries, and certain non-metallic mineral products will be reduced from 13 percent to 9 percent.