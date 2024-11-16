7 killed in central China residence fire

Seven people were killed following a fire in a residence in central China's Hunan Province on Saturday morning, authorities told Xinhua.

The incident occurred at around 5:02 am in a five-story house made of bricks and concrete in Sangzhi County, Zhangjiajie City. The fire broke out at the second floor covering about 160 square meters, according to the county's publicity department.

Seven bodies were found during the rescue and the fire was put out. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.