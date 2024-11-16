﻿
Shenzhou-19 crew receive delivery from Earth

Xinhua
  19:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-16
China's Shenzhou-19 crew received supplies Saturday after Tianzhou-8 docked with the Tiangong space station.
Xinhua
China's Shenzhou-19 crew aboard the orbiting Tiangong space station received a shipment of supplies from Earth on Saturday after the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the space station.

At 8:26am, astronaut Cai Xuzhe opened the hatch of Tianzhou-8 and entered the cargo ship.

Tianzhou-8 carried approximately six tons of materials, including consumables for the astronauts' in-orbit residency, propellants, experiment equipment, and over 400 kilograms of scientific research supplies.

The Shenzhou-19 crew will proceed with cargo transfer and other related tasks as planned.

China launched Tianzhou-8 on Friday night to deliver supplies to its orbiting Tiangong space station. About three hours later, the cargo craft successfully docked with the space station.

﻿
﻿
