8 killed, 17 injured in knife attack at east China vocational school
23:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-16 0
Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a knife attack at a vocational school in Yixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday, said local police authorities.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
