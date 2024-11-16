Zhuhai deadly car-ramming suspect arrested
22:29 UTC+8, 2024-11-16
Zhuhai authorities approved the arrest of a suspect on Saturday in connection with the "11.11" car-ramming attack.
The incident, which occurred at a sports center in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, left 35 people dead and 43 injured.
Investigations are going on.
