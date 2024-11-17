China, US hold political dialogue in Shenzhen

The US-China Political Dialogue 2024 was held in Shenzhen on Sunday, with the two sides having candid, profound and constructive communications under the theme of "Cooperation and Challenge under New Circumstances: The Path Forward for China-US Relations."

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the dialogue and delivered a key speech.

The two sides agreed that a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship serves the common interests of both countries and is also the common expectation of the international community.

It is also their common belief that China and the United States should maintain contact and communication, properly manage differences, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and shoulder their responsibilities as major countries in promoting world peace and development.

They also expressed the belief that with multi-dimensional and multi-faceted characteristics, the China-US relationship faces many uncertainties, but at the same time has strong resilience.

The two sides agreed to continue their political dialogue.