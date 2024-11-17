﻿
News / Nation

China, US hold political dialogue in Shenzhen

Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2024-11-17       0
The US-China Political Dialogue 2024 was held in Shenzhen on Sunday.
Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2024-11-17       0

The US-China Political Dialogue 2024 was held in Shenzhen on Sunday, with the two sides having candid, profound and constructive communications under the theme of "Cooperation and Challenge under New Circumstances: The Path Forward for China-US Relations."

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the dialogue and delivered a key speech.

The two sides agreed that a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship serves the common interests of both countries and is also the common expectation of the international community.

It is also their common belief that China and the United States should maintain contact and communication, properly manage differences, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and shoulder their responsibilities as major countries in promoting world peace and development.

They also expressed the belief that with multi-dimensional and multi-faceted characteristics, the China-US relationship faces many uncertainties, but at the same time has strong resilience.

The two sides agreed to continue their political dialogue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     