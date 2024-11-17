US$39.7 billion worth of deals inked at Airshow China

Around 285.6 billion yuan (about 39.7 billion US dollars) worth of deals were signed at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The deals involve 1,195 aircraft of various models, according to the organizing committee of Airshow China, which closed on Sunday.

The organizer said that 1,022 companies from 47 countries and regions participated in the six-day event, with 261 aircraft and 248 types of ground equipment exhibited. Meanwhile, 247 activities were held, including conferences, signing ceremonies and business negotiations.

Some star products at the event this year include the J-35A stealth fighter jet, J-15T fighter jet and HQ-19 surface-to-air missile weapon system. The cargo hold of Y-20 aircraft and the Chang'e-6 mission lunar samples, collected from the far side of the moon, were displayed to the public.

Other eye-catchers include unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ships, as well as flying cars and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Airshow China attracted nearly 590,000 spectators. Some 4,500 journalists from more than 400 media organizations from home and abroad covered the event.