Forest fire rages in southwest China's Sichuan
12:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-18 0
A forest fire broke out Sunday in southwest China's Sichuan Province, and rescue and containment operations are ongoing, local authorities said.
The fire started at around 6 pm Sunday in Angui Village, located in Yajiang County of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.
The fire site has an average slope of 60 degrees and an altitude of 3,500 meters.
