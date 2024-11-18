﻿
Villager injured in tiger attack in Heilongjiang

A Changtai Village resident in Heilongjiang Province was bitten on the left hand by a wild tiger on Monday morning.
Surveillance footage of the tiger in Boli County in Heilongjiang Province.

On Monday morning, a villager was injured in Heilongjiang Province after being attacked by a rare wild tiger.

The tiger attacked a Changtai Village resident and bit his left hand. Local authorities said he was stable and undergoing medical treatment.

The Boli County incident was reported at 6:08am. Surveillance footage shows the tiger entering a farmhouse yard. Moments later, the tiger charged at the metal fence, frightening the resident, who retreated inside.

Local Public Security, Forestry and Grassland, and Emergency Management Bureaus have sent teams to track and capture the tiger. Villagers have been told to stay indoors and report any sightings.

"We've never seen tigers in our village before. This is the first time," said one villager.

As of midday, the tiger has not yet been captured, and authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure public safety.

