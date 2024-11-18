China's annual express delivery volume tops 150b for 1st time
10:19 UTC+8, 2024-11-18 0
China saw its express delivery volume in 2024 surpass the 150-billion-parcel mark for the first time, according to the State Post Bureau.
The record figure as of Sunday came in as the country's booming courier market has remained prosperous and active.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
