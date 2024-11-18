No casualties reported after ice rink roof partially collapses in northeast China
Part of the roof of an ice rink in the city of Baicheng, northeast China's Jilin Province, collapsed on Monday morning, though no casualties were reported, local authorities said.
The incident occurred at around 7:35am, and the cause of the collapse is currently under investigation, the city's emergency management department announced in a statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
