Vehicle hits students outside school in central China, injuries reported

A white SUV hit multiple students outside Yong'an Primary School in Changde, Hunan Province, this morning, leaving several injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several children and adults were seen lying on the ground in social media videos. The exact number of casualties is still under confirmation.

According to Xinhua, the driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended at the scene by parents and school security staff.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.