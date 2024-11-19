Xi calls for all-round development of China-Mexico relations in new era

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Mexico should continue to enhance exchanges, renew friendship, make good use of the highly complementary nature of the two economies, constantly advance practical cooperation and push for all-round development of bilateral relations in the new era.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

Xi once again congratulated Sheinbaum on becoming the first female president in the history of Mexico, and recalled his visit to Mexico in 2013, which he said had left a deep and unforgettable impression.

Highlighting the two countries' time-honored traditional friendship, Xi said China and Mexico share similar views and ideas on many international issues, and both countries advocate a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China is ready to work with Mexico to uphold multilateralism and international fairness and justice, and inject positive energy into the development of the world economy, Xi added.

Sheinbaum expressed her pleasure in meeting Xi, noting that she fully agrees with Xi's assessment of the relationship between the two countries. Although Mexico and China are far apart in distance, their ties are very close. Many Chinese companies operate in Mexico, including participating in the construction of major infrastructure projects in Mexico City, she said.

She also expressed her gratitude for China's generous and sincere assistance during Mexico's difficult times such as the hurricane disaster, which is testament to the friendship between the two peoples.

Both Mexico and China are committed to upholding multilateralism. Mexico is willing to work with China to explore potential opportunities while further expanding cooperation in various fields, added Sheinbaum.