﻿
News / Nation

Xi calls for all-round development of China-Mexico relations in new era

Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
China and Mexico should continue to enhance exchanges, renew friendship and make good use of the highly complementary nature of the two economies.
Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Mexico should continue to enhance exchanges, renew friendship, make good use of the highly complementary nature of the two economies, constantly advance practical cooperation and push for all-round development of bilateral relations in the new era.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

Xi once again congratulated Sheinbaum on becoming the first female president in the history of Mexico, and recalled his visit to Mexico in 2013, which he said had left a deep and unforgettable impression.

Highlighting the two countries' time-honored traditional friendship, Xi said China and Mexico share similar views and ideas on many international issues, and both countries advocate a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China is ready to work with Mexico to uphold multilateralism and international fairness and justice, and inject positive energy into the development of the world economy, Xi added.

Sheinbaum expressed her pleasure in meeting Xi, noting that she fully agrees with Xi's assessment of the relationship between the two countries. Although Mexico and China are far apart in distance, their ties are very close. Many Chinese companies operate in Mexico, including participating in the construction of major infrastructure projects in Mexico City, she said.

She also expressed her gratitude for China's generous and sincere assistance during Mexico's difficult times such as the hurricane disaster, which is testament to the friendship between the two peoples.

Both Mexico and China are committed to upholding multilateralism. Mexico is willing to work with China to explore potential opportunities while further expanding cooperation in various fields, added Sheinbaum.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     