45 people sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in jail over 'conspiracy to subvert the state power' in Hong Kong

Forty-five people convicted of "conspiracy to subvert the state power" were sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 50 months to 10 years in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Tuesday held a hearing at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts to deliver sentences for the case of "conspiracy to subvert the state power" in Hong Kong.

Among them, Benny Tai was sentenced to 10 years in jail, Owen Chow to 93 months, Gordon Ng to 87 months, Gwyneth Ho to 7 years, Andrew Chiu to 7 years, Lam Cheuk-ting to 81 months, Cheng Tat-hung to 78 months, Alvin Yeung to 61 months, Joshua Wong to 56 months, Wu Chi-wai to 53 months. The remaining defendants were sentenced to between 50 and over 80 months in jail.

In January 2021, Hong Kong police arrested more than 50 people suspected of organizing or participating in the so-called "primary election" in 2020, allegedly breaching "conspiracy to subvert the state power" under the national security law in Hong Kong. Among them, 47 were prosecuted by the Department of Justice of the HKSAR government. They included Benny Tai, and former lawmakers such as Wu Chi-wai, Lam Cheuk-ting and Alvin Yeung. They were charged with one count of conspiracy to subvert the state power.

The case was first heard at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts from March 1 to 4, 2021, before being transferred to the High Court for further proceedings. During the trial, 31 individuals pleaded guilty, while 16 refused to plead guilty.

After continued hearings, on May 30, 2024, the court delivered its verdict on the 16 individuals who refused to plead guilty. Fourteen were found guilty and two were acquitted.

The High Court on Tuesday held the hearing to deliver sentences to the 45 individuals who were found guilty.