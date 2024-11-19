China's top procuratorate stresses swift, stern punishment for major vicious crimes

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has pledged stern, strict and swift punishment for major vicious crimes to maintain social stability and enhance the public's sense of safety and well-being.

The top procuratorate stressed a zero-tolerance approach toward crimes targeting students and compromising school safety, according to a statement issued after an SPP leadership meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting underscored the importance of prosecuting such cases decisively and swiftly to deliver a powerful deterrent effect.

The meeting highlighted that prosecutorial bodies have critical duties in preventing and resolving risks and maintaining social stability through case handling.

The meeting also urged prosecutors to resolve disputes at their source through legal channels at every stage of case handling, to defuse potential risks before they escalate.