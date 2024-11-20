Xi says China insists on resolving differences with EU via dialogue

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles are drawing attention around the world, and China always insists on resolving differences through dialogue and consultation.

It is hoped that Germany will continue to play an important role in this regard, Xi said in his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Xi said that he and Scholz had frank, in-depth and fruitful exchanges during Scholz's visit to China this April. Over the past six months, the two countries have achieved significant results in the fields of green development, sustainable transportation and agricultural cooperation with Africa, and China-Germany relations continue to glow with new vitality and dynamism, Xi said.

Noting that transformation of a scale not seen in a century is accelerating across the world today and global development is at a critical crossroads, Xi pointed out that as the second and third largest economies in the world, China and Germany are both major countries with significant influence, and the two sides need to consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership from a long-term and strategic perspective and continue to write cooperative stories of mutual achievement.

Xi noted that China's policy toward Germany maintains a high degree of stability and continuity, and is willing to work with Germany to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, seek common ground while shelving differences, and learn from each other.

China and Germany share highly integrated economic interests, and bilateral cooperation is an opportunity for shared development and common future, Xi said, noting that China regards Germany as an important partner in advancing Chinese modernization, and will continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies.

China and Germany should focus on upgrading cooperation through digitalization, intelligence and low-carbon action, and work together to explore third-party markets to achieve win-win cooperation, Xi said.

China regards Europe as an important pole in a multi-polar world, Xi said, adding that Beijing is committed to cooperating with Europe to jointly meet challenges and promote the sustained, steady and sound development of China-EU relations.

Since his last visit to China, Scholz said, the Germany-China relationship has made positive progress. Under the current complex international situation, it is of great importance for Germany and China to strengthen communication and cooperation, he added.

The German side hopes to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, strengthen bilateral and multilateral dialogue and cooperation in the spirit of equality, frankness and mutual respect, properly resolve differences, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and contribute to world economic recovery, growth and common prosperity, he said.

Scholz also voiced hope that the EU and China will solve the issue of electric vehicles as soon as possible through dialogue and negotiation, noting that the German side is willing to make positive efforts in this regard.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the situation in the Middle East and other hotspot issues.